PDRLNZ - A Rugby League team like no other

Next month New Zealand will play host to a rugby league tournament like no other in the world. No, not the Rugby League World Cup but the Physical Disability Rugby League 9's Cup.

Athletes from across the country are preparing for an international tournament like no other. It's a trans-Tasman rugby league competition that will see four teams from across NSW and New Zealand battle it out for the top title.

For many of the athletes, it's the first strapping on their boots.

PDRLNZ player Jason Gilmore says, "This first time playing league, I use to play union but this is interesting aye."

Organiser Sandra Michelle Hickey says, "We will have four teams playing against each other for the inaugural PDRL 9's cup which will be held here in Ranui at the Matamata Seagulls Club."

The team was established two years ago boasting 15 players. Many travelling as far as Christchurch for training every Sunday in Auckland.

Hickey says, "We probably have about 15, we've got them as far as Christchurch, Taupo, Rotorua and in Auckland so we're trying to get up North as well."

The team hope to use the competition as a springboard to the Commonwealth Champs. They're getting expert tips along the way from Warriors James Gavet.

Gavet says, "As much as I'm teaching them some stuff I'm learning a bit of them as well."

The competition begins on November 3 - 5.