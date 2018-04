She's the first ever para-athlete to be named flag bearer at a Commonwealth Games event and last night swimmer Sophie Pascoe was reduced to tears as she spoke of what it means to her to have para-athletes integrated into the event.

Chef de Mission Rob Waddell says Pascoe was chosen because she epitomises the values and the culture carried by the New Zealand Team.

Pascoe says the inclusion of para-athletes at a Commonwealth Games is a huge step forward.