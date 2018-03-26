Para-cycling coach gives youth a chance

A future paralympic coach wants to see para-cycling take off in Northland.

Kerry Reyburn has been awarded a scholarship by Paralympics New Zealand after his efforts with para-cyclist Nau Puriri have resulted in national medal hauls.

And now he has put out the call to entice future cyclists.

Youngster Reuben Leslie says, “It’s good exercise and it’s fun...I would love to be a Paralympian”.

Reyburn called the meet to get more youth- young and old- into the sport.

“The purpose of this event is to try and get the kids out on bikes. Kids with disabilities. We’re trying to get them there, give it a go and encourage them to make this sport a future for them,” says Reyburn.

And he’s achieving just that at the open day held in Whangarei.

“I'm probably the fastest in Northland. I could probably beat Nau!” exclaims Leslie.

Nau Puriri, descendant of Ngāti Hine, is currently in the para-cycling development squad.

“One of my strength and conditioning coaches had me for about a month or so and she suggested getting into sports, and I said, “yeah sure, what type of sports?” Cycling? Ok,” laughs Puriri.

He's wanting to represent NZ at the Paralympics in Tokyo 2020.