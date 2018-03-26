Topic: Rio Olympics 2016

Para-cycling coach gives youth a chance

By Ruth Smith
  • Northland

A future paralympic coach wants to see para-cycling take off in Northland.

Kerry Reyburn has been awarded a scholarship by Paralympics New Zealand after his efforts with para-cyclist Nau Puriri have resulted in national medal hauls.

And now he has put out the call to entice future cyclists.

Youngster Reuben Leslie says, “It’s good exercise and it’s fun...I would love to be a Paralympian”.

Reyburn called the meet to get more youth- young and old- into the sport.

“The purpose of this event is to try and get the kids out on bikes.  Kids with disabilities. We’re trying to get them there, give it a go and encourage them to make this sport a future for them,” says Reyburn.

And he’s achieving just that at the open day held in Whangarei.

“I'm probably the fastest in Northland.  I could probably beat Nau!” exclaims Leslie.

Nau Puriri, descendant of Ngāti Hine, is currently in the para-cycling development squad.

“One of my strength and conditioning coaches had me for about a month or so and she suggested getting into sports, and I said, “yeah sure, what type of sports?” Cycling? Ok,” laughs Puriri.

He's wanting to represent NZ at the Paralympics in Tokyo 2020.

Related stories: Rio Olympics 2016

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    9 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

No Video Extras found.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community