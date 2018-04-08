Para-athlete Robinson chasing gold at Comm Games

Para-athlete and Commonwealth Games gold medal hopeful Holly Robinson comes from a small place in Hokitika. The small town girl has big dreams to win her first Commonwealth Games medal when she competes in just two days time. It's a dream that's become a reality.

Robinson says, "It's so cool, Comm Games has always been something that I've always wanted to go to when i was a young girl so I didn't think I would get to being a para athlete so being here, being in the village, getting to the training facilities are so cool, and seeing all the other athletes here is so cool."

Para-athlete Holly Robinson competes in the Women's F46 Javelin Final and is in a good space to win gold.

Robinson says, "I had a competition last week where I was pretty much up against my main rival for the gold medal and to come out on top. I was happy with that and we had a lot of goals going into that competition. So to tick all those off was nice, but a big confidence boost for me."

Another confidence boost for her is knowing this competition isn't too far from her main support, her family.

"I come from the west coast, Hokitika, so my family don't often travel. I don't think my mum and my dad ever had a passport, so I do have my aunties and my cousins come. So I'm really excited to share in the experience with me as well."

Robinson hopes to share something else, come tomorrow night, in her final.

"Definitely a medal, this might be my only chance to get a medal as a para-athlete so I'm going to go for it," says Robinson.