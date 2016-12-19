New Zealand's IFBB professional Sheena Jayne Martin is set to make a return to the international stage. The 28-year-old became the first bikini competitor in the MR Olympia. She has been in the sport for three years but has already made an impression nationally and internationally. The qualified lawyer who left her day job to chase her dreams in health and fitness will look to defend her international title next year.
Online extra - NZ IFBB Bikini Pro to make international return
By Tamati Tiananga
- Auckland