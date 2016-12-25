Online Extra – Former NZ Junior Tennis player Bradnam to take up coaching

Ngāti Kere’s Karina Roma Bradnam is on a mission to guide future tennis players to new heights. The once top Wellington tennis player, NZ age-group representative spoke to Te Kaea about her craving to train youth. Bradnam says dad Darryl Bradnam, former NZ Touch representative and former coach Clint Packer have played a big part in her development and has been the driving force behind her decision.