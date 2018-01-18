Onekawa to up his game at Arnold Classic

By Mere McLean
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty
  • Australia

Rotorua bodybuilder, Darryn Onekawa is set to return to the Arnold Classic Festival Australia in March.  Placing sixth last year, he is hoping for a better result.

Onekawa will take his fifth stand in the Arnold Classic competition. He says, "It’s always my goal to make an improvement. I know I’m up against it because men in the world are going to be competition on the stage.

It’s going to be both an honour but also a true challenge to get up there and see what I can do."

With experience under his belt, he knows it’s about putting in the hard work.

"I do my own nutrition, I do my own training, so I take that responsibility on board and with that, I also know I’m responsible for the outcome so if I don’t put the hard work in I don’t get the results," says Onekawa.

He will face 18 competitors in the Open Men’s division.  The build-up has been a humbling experience with his whānau.  

"A lot of pride in representing myself, my family, my friends and loved ones that support and back me from Day Go, and for my baby girl who has turned five."

The Arnold Classic takes place in Melbourne from March 16 - 18.

More in Waikato/Bay of Plenty, Australia

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    23 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

No Video Extras found.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community