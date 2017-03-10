NZ's top teams mix netball with Māori culture

Te Wananga o Raukawa are hosting six teams in the ANZ Premiership this weekend and the wānanga have taken the opportunity to teach the teams a bit about Māori culture.

All of the teams are staying at the wānanga for the duration of the competition. The chief Executive of the wānanga Merenana Selby says that this is an opportunity for the ladies to learn about the Māori culture.

“Its right that they learn about this place our home and what we're all about, it's also a time for them to learn about some of the gifts that our culture has to offer and we're very happy that the teams have accepted the invitation ad are embracing it.”

This is the first time that Te Wānanga o Raukawa have hosted all six teams for this competition, and the wānanga says locals are pouring in for this competition.

Some of the team members have told us that they are nervous, but they’re excited to give it a go.

Southern Steel player Gina Crampton says that she spent two years learning Maori at Wellington Girls College, but that she’s really glad that they’ve been given the opportunity to learn more.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday, March 10

* 1pm: Northern Mystics v Central Pulse.

* 4pm: Southern Steel v Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic.

* 7pm: Northern Stars v Mainland Tactix.

Saturday, March 11

* Noon: Steel v Pulse

* 2pm: Magic v Stars

* 5pm: Mystics v Tactix

* 7pm: Pulse v Magic

Sunday, March 12

* 10am: Steel v Mystics

* Noon: Magic v Tactix

* 2pm: Pulse v Stars