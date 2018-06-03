NZRL Rangatahi tournament growing the game of rugby league

The NZ National Rangatahi League tournament was held in Rotorua this weekend. This year 31 teams have registered an increase from last's year's 20 this is largely to do with the introduction of a girls division for U17's. Rugby League is on the rise amount our Māori youth who are under the age of 17.

Joanna Wynyard says, “it's really crucial this tournament only because it limelights our Māori kids and it's really the only tournament that we have got for under 17's. This is our second year playing in this tournament so just the opportunities that Māori NZRL tournament gives us”.

This is Anahera Campbell's first time playing in this tournament for Waikato. She has a sporting background mainly in rugby but made the change to league this year.

“The reason why I changed to this sport was so I don't just stay at home and watch TV so I don't become lazy,” says Campbell.

It’s not just the youngsters that turn out to tournaments like these. Dary Pirini selects the best players to take part in the illustrious Pasifika Youth Cup next year.

“There is no certain criteria they just got to be the best that they are in those positions to represent our rangatahi in future tournaments,” says Pirini.

The next big tournament under the NZ Māori Rugby League will be held in Taranaki on September 22 for Under 10's and 12's.