NZ youth Olympians leave for Buenos Aires

By James Perry
  • Auckland

Tonight the majority of New Zealand's participating competitors will leave for the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics beginning this weekend. 

The athletes and their whānau are preparing to take off to what will likely be the biggest event of their lives so far. 

Of the 61 athletes representing NZ there are around 20 who are of Māori descent.

Weightlifter Kanah Andrews-Nahu of Ngāti Porou and Ngāpuhi is one athlete who is touted for possible Olympic success.

BMX rider Jesse Smith of Kahungunu is another- a protege of Sarah Walker- and Judoka Rihari Iki is another one with a shot.

Then, of course, there's the women's U18 sevens team who are likely to medal as well.

Today a new YouTube video was released featuring some of NZ's most famous Olympians wishing the athletes luck and giving them some pro tips.

