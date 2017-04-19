NZ Wrestling school partners with Japan

South Auckland professional wrestling facility Fale Dojo have announced a partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) who are the biggest organisation in Asia. The partnership has also given one of the fighters an opportunity to fight for the World Title.

It has been a long time coming for Dojo Fale, however, they are set to benefit from the riches of the New Japan Pro Wrestling circuit.

Fale Dojo director Toks “Bad Luck” Fale says, “New Japan Pro Wrestling is the second biggest in the world. I started with them back in 2010, made my way up to a good position. So, they've allowed me to start my own school here in New Zealand and given me a partnership.”

Bushiroad, who own NJPW, also provide opportunities for people who want to pursue avenues other than Wrestlers.

“They also have amateur wrestling sides for school, and they also have a kickboxing school as well. So this opportunity will open up a way into Japan for young people who want to become wrestlers, fighters or amateurs.”

While the temptation of aligning with America, especially with the Vince McMahon owned World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Fale is clear that Japan is a better option for Fale Dojo.

“Entertainment side of things are the same but there's more physicality in the Japanese style. You see in America style there's a lot more talking. In Japan, there's a lot more hardcore physical stuff where especially in Japan they teach you how to be a proper fighter before you become a wrestler.”

As well as managing the training facility, Fale will also fight for the title against New Japan Pro Wrestling champion Kazuchika Okada. This is also a first for a wrestler from New Zealand.

“It's been seven years since I've been in New Japan Pro Wrestling and I have finally got the chance to prove myself and go after the big prize which is the championship.”

The dream is for many wrestlers, especially those at Fale Dojo, is to achieve the same feats as Fale