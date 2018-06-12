NZ under 18 women 7's team set for Youth Olympics

The Under 18 women’s sevens squad has qualified for The Youth Olympic Games following their win at Oceania under 18 Sevens Championship earlier this year.

New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Kereyn Smith is delighted the new generation of rugby sevens players will have the opportunity to partake in this tournament as it is the pathway to the Commonwealth and Olympic games.

“We're excited about the sporting, educational and cultural opportunities the Youth Olympic Games provide and welcome the players to the New Zealand Team."

New Zealand Chief of Rugby, Nigel Cass, says he is excited to be a part of the games for the first time.

“The Youth Olympic Games is a fantastic opportunity for our young players to continue to be inspired to play sevens and perform on the world stage.”

He says it was an extensive process to find the group of talented athletes which paid off in Australia earlier this year.

"These players are the future of the women's game and we can't wait to see them don the black jersey in Argentina later this year."

Head coach Victoria Grant, former Black Fern captain, says her team worked hard leading up to the Oceania event in which showed on the field and in the results.

"As a group, we worked incredibly hard in the lead up to the Oceania event and that showed with the on-field performance. To get the confirmation that our team would be included as part of the New Zealand team for the Youth Olympics was incredible.”

She says it was hard selecting 12 from her squad of 20 but is confident they have a team who will give it their best shot for the gold medal.

"We are confident that we have a team that will push hard for a gold medal. Risi and Jazmin are involved with the Black Ferns Sevens team so bring a real level of experience and professionalism to the squad."

The Youth Olympic Games are a multi-sport event that provides opportunities for athletes aged 15 - 18 to experience an Olympic-style environment. The games are also designed to support athletes as they prepare for a future in elite sport, providing them with access to Olympic role models, education programmes, and cultural experiences.

The third edition of the summer Youth Olympic Games will take place in Buenos Aires October 6 - 18 2018, and a team of approximately 70 athletes will represent New Zealand.

The team is;

Tiana Davison Sacred Heart College (Taranaki)

Dhys Faleafaga St Mary's College (Wellington)

Tynealle Fitzgerald Rangiruru Rugby Club (Bay of Plenty)

Iritana Hohaia Opunake High School ( Taranaki)

Jazmin Hotham Hamilton Girls' High School (Waikato)

Riscshay Lemanu Papatoetoe High School Auckland

Azalleyah Maaka Gisborne Girls' High School Poverty Bay

Risaleaana Pouri-Lane Motueka High School Tasman

Montessa Tairakena Hamilton Girls' High School Waikato

Kalyn Takitimu-Cook Manukura Manawatu

Arorangi Tauranga Hamilton Girls' High School Waikato

Hinemoa Watene Howick College Auckland