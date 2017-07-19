NZ U21 netball team return home after successful World Youth Cup

New Zealand U21 team arrived back in Auckland this morning after a successful campaign in Botswana returning home with their winning trophy from the Netball World Youth Cup Champions.

It was a champions' welcome home from fans and family as the team touched down in Auckland. The 12 strong squad claimed their fourth title in Botswana this week after contesting a close final against Australia, winning 60-57.

Goal shoot Maia Wilson whose accurate shooting was a key role in the teams win says, “It’s been a long three and a half years for a lot of us and to come away with a gold and against Aussie is really amazing and I'm just so happy to be home.”

It was a clean sweep win for the team who won all seven of their games in the competition, Australia proving to be their first difficult test according to Wilson.

Assistant Coach Julie Seymour says the win is a testament to New Zealand's new domestic league competition this year, of which six players from the squad participated in.

“Just playing that top level netball each week and just training in that environment.”

Wilson adds, “A lot of girls got a lot of court time through the ANZ Premiership season this year which was awesome and the girls who were in Beko really shone and were leaders in their team.”

As for the future of New Zealand Netball, Seymour says it's showing much promise.