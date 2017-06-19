NZ U20 Baby Blacks take out World Rugby U20 Championship

It's an unprecedented victory for the Baby Blacks who ran in 10 tries in total. The star of the game was no doubt hooker Asafo Aumua who was a key player in the teams win getting in a hat trick.

It's an unprecedented victory for the Baby Blacks who ran in 10 tries in total. The star of the game was no doubt hooker Asafo Aumua who was a key player in the teams win, scoring a hat trick.

NZ U20 Coach Craig Philpott says 'NZ has a proud history in this tournament as has England and we knew this was going to be a great final. So it's a really nice feeling today that we are going to be taking some silverware home.’

The Baby Blacks quickly found their momentum 5 minutes in off flanker Dalton Papali'i and prop Pouri Rakete Stone. Ben Earl scored England's first try 18 minutes in but it was well established before halftime that the Baby Blacks had it in the bag. Lock Isaia Watene Leawere, Aumua and Captain Luke Jacobsen all dotting down to lead 40-7 at the break.

Baby Black Josh Mckay and England’s Alex Mitchell opened the scoring in the second half. The try of the night went to English flanker Josh Bayliss scoring off a kick pass at the 72nd minute.

But there was no catching up to the Baby Blacks who were 40 points ahead. NZ captain Jacobsen scored a double, dotting down in the final minutes and Stephen Perofeta cleared his seventh conversion to break the record.