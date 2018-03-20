Topic: Waka Ama

NZ teams announced for 2018 IVF World Elite Sprint Champs

By Rahia Timutimu

Waka Ama NZ have recently named the elite teams that will represent Aotearoa at the Waka Ama Worlds in Tahiti later this year.

The elite women’s and men’s teams are returning to the world champs to defend the title they won in Australia two years ago in the competitions inaugural year.

Kiwi Campbell returns to coach the women's team once again, she is also a paddler in the side.

New coach to the men's team Mark Malaki-Williams will also coach and paddle, with a staggering 13 paddlers in the team.  Most of the team were members of the men’s and u-19 side in the 2016 competition.

To the development section, Sieda Tureia, past member of the women’s side and gold medal recipient hangs up her paddle to coach the girl’s side, where most paddlers come from Horouta Waka Hoe.

The boy’s development squad is only a squad of seven but will be one to watch this year.

The side was the only NZ side that missed out on gold at the 2016 competition and will want to go to Tahiti to win.

The competition is held this July.

Here are the NZ teams;

New Zealand Elite Women

Coach: Kiwi Campbell
Manager: Florrie Brooking

Akayshia Williams

Cory Campbell

Emma Helmich

Kiwi Campbell

Kodi Campbell

Koha Vitolio

Marama Elkington

Marianna Hodges

Te Whaeoranga Smallman

Yvette Heke


 

New Zealand Elite Men

Coach: Mark Malaki-Williams 
Manager: Mereana Rennie 

Ash Roozendaal

Bradley Anderson 

Bruce Campbell

Jamille Ruka

Joshua Perese

Kimi Taliauli

Marcel Hellesoe

Mark Malaki-Williams

Michel Arai

Patrick Rimene

Shannon Moon

Teremoana Tere

Tupuria King

New Zealand Development Women 

Coach: Sieda Tureia
Manager: Penny Scragg

Gabby Wainohu

Inamaru Tere

Keri Mankelow-Ngatoro

Kyra Mita

Makayla Timoti

Rangi-Riana Williams

Tia Hinemoa Akurangi

New Zealand Development Men

Coach: Maori Kava Tere Snr
Manager: Agnes Tere

Ben Jacobs

Darius Apanui Nepe

Ducati Walford

Keanu Kemp

Manaakiao Maxwell

Rehua Selwyn

Tawharangi Smith

New Zealand Para Va'a Team 

Coach: George Thomas 
Manager: Honoria Ropiha
Assistant Manger: Angelina Tangiora

AJ  MacDonald

Andrew Priest

Bruce Campbell

Christine Walters

George Taamaru

George Thomas

Jac Coutier

Jo Pikia

Marcus Thompson

Peter Cowan

Wayne Trott

Willy Nobel
 

