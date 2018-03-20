NZ teams announced for 2018 IVF World Elite Sprint Champs

Waka Ama NZ have recently named the elite teams that will represent Aotearoa at the Waka Ama Worlds in Tahiti later this year.

The elite women’s and men’s teams are returning to the world champs to defend the title they won in Australia two years ago in the competitions inaugural year.

Kiwi Campbell returns to coach the women's team once again, she is also a paddler in the side.

New coach to the men's team Mark Malaki-Williams will also coach and paddle, with a staggering 13 paddlers in the team. Most of the team were members of the men’s and u-19 side in the 2016 competition.

To the development section, Sieda Tureia, past member of the women’s side and gold medal recipient hangs up her paddle to coach the girl’s side, where most paddlers come from Horouta Waka Hoe.

The boy’s development squad is only a squad of seven but will be one to watch this year.

The side was the only NZ side that missed out on gold at the 2016 competition and will want to go to Tahiti to win.

The competition is held this July.

Here are the NZ teams;