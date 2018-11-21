Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

NZ squash stars win in Hong Kong

By Regan Paranihi

New Zealand’s top squash players, Joelle King and Paul Coll, have both won their matches overnight at the Hong Kong Squash Open Platinum event.

Despite dropping a game, the results were still good and have prepared them for the third round of matches and potential games against high seeds in the quarterfinals.

Coll says, “I’m really happy, I felt like my performance was a bit up and down and against a home player like that, he is always going to be up for it. It’s a tough one and I really had to dig deep to find some answers to his attacking at the front.”

King defeated Egyptian Mayar Hany in the women’s singles. She says it's a good feeling getting a win under her belt.

“It’s nice to get off to a winning start. Last time I played Mayar she actually beat me and that was in the British Open two years ago, so I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy match. I guess with any of the young Egyptians they fight until the very end, so I’m just pleased to come off with a 3-1 win.”

King says Hany’s playing style is similar to hers and knew that it was going to be a tough match. 

“I obviously knew it was going to be tough but I’m glad to be on the board against her and it’s 1-1 now.”

King will face another Egyptian, 20th ranked Hania El Hammamy on Thursday evening and Coll will face Englishman Declan James who is ranked 18 in the world.

Related stories: Rereātea - Midday News

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community