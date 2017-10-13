NZ squad impresses at Taekwon-Do Worlds

The International Taekwon-Do World Championships are underway in Ireland this year with a strong contingent from New Zealand already making their mark in the competition.

The tournament has 1500 athletes entered from over 50 countries, the Kiwi squad has a mix of 58 seniors and juniors who endured the long hours of travel to arrive safely to the event.

New Zealand has a great reputation in the international sport, heading the last world championships in Italy as the top country.

In 2013 in Spain, New Zealand placed third, and in 2011 were world champs in Wellington.

Team manager Nathan Bowden said, "We are super excited to share this challenge with the rest of the world's teams here and can't wait for the competition to start. We are prepared for what will be a great challenge."

One promising junior Aidan Campbell (Ngapuhi) led the haka for the opening ceremony, and senior Melissa Bray was chosen as the team's flag bearer.

The team blew away their peers when they performed their haka, Ngā Kaponga, composed by Brent Pene especially for the team.

The world championships run until October 15. For information, follow the team's updates on their facebook page.

[NB: Audio is distorted]