NZ Sevens stars up for Player of the Year award

Three New Zealand Black Ferns Sevens stars have been confirmed as the nominees for the annual World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year.

Michaela Blyde, Portia Woodman and captain Sarah Goss are the three nominees.

The announcement follows the first game of their international sevens season. Black Ferns Sevens Coach Allan Bunting says all three women are exceptional players.

“It’s fantastic that they are being recognised but I have no idea how you can separate them to find a winner; all three have different strengths and bring something unique to our team.”

New Zealand Rugby Chief Rugby Officer Nigel Cass congratulates the three players for their outstanding performance during the world cup last year and says these nominations show where New Zealand stands on the Sevens international stage.

“We’ve seen our Black Ferns Sevens win Commonwealth Games gold and a Rugby World Cup this year so it is great to see them rewarded and recognised with these nominations,” Cass says.

Nominees are selected by players, match officials and commentators on the men's and women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018.

The World Rugby Awards will be held at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo on 25 November.

For more information on the World Rugby Awards, visit their website

Read More