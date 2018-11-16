NZ Sevens star suffers serious injury

In a major blow to NZ women’s rugby sevens, star player Portia Woodman, 26, has ruptured her Achilles tendon two weeks out from the 2018 Dubai Sevens tournament. Woodman is expected to be out of all international commitments over six-months to recover.

Woodman has been admitted to Auckland Hospital today for surgery.

At her team's training last Monday in Tauranga, Woodman "felt a kick" behind her left leg while running during a set play.

The team kept the news between her immediate whānau and players until the hype around New Zealand's winning bid to host the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup was announced.

Black Ferns sevens coach Allan Bunting says, "Travelling without Woodman and Williams was a loss to the team both on and off the field but it also presented opportunities for other members of the squad.

"It is a big loss but at the same time it’s a chance to develop our depth and we’ll see Shakira Baker, Stacey Waaka and Alena Saili step up and get more game time."

Woodman, who hails from Ngāpuhi and is currently living in Tauranga, tells Te Kāea that regardless of the injury it may be the "right time" to rest her body after a busy year winning gold medals at both the Commonwealth Games and the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

In July, she gained international recognition as a nominee for the Sportswoman of the Year awards to be held in New York. Past winners include tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams.

Last year she was also named Player of the Year at the NZ Rugby Awards.

The team will travel without Woodman to Dubai for a three day tournament on 30th November.

The squad travelling to Dubai was also released today:

Shakira Baker (Waikato)

Michaela Blyde (Bay of Plenty)

Kelly Brazier (Bay of Plenty)

Gayle Broughton (Taranaki)

Theresa Fitzpatrick (Auckland)

Sarah Goss (captain) (Manawatu)

Tyla Nathan-Wong (Auckland)

Risi Pouri-Lane (Tasman)

Alena Saili (Southland)

Terina Te Tamaki (Waikato)

Ruby Tui (Bay of Plenty)

Stacey Waaka (Waikato)

Katarina Whata-Simpkins (Wellington)