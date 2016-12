48 teams competed at the National Secondary School competition at Bruce Pullman Park in Papakura on the weekend. Across three grades 16 teams from the far South through to Whangarei Boys in the North participated. Hamilton Boys high school took out the boy’s grade, after a hard fought battle with Rotorua Boys High school 8 tries to 7. In the mixed grade Whanganui came out on top with a convincing win over Paeroa College.