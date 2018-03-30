NZ scooter champ to take on Aussies

Thirteen-year-old Zion Kiripatea, from Maraenui, has been crowned the U14 Scooter Champion at this year's national competition in Christchurch. It's a win that has given him a shot at taking on the Aussie's in the Australian Scooter Championship in Sydney.



He started scootering at seven-years-old and practices every chance he can get.



"What got me into scootering was the big half pipe at skatezone. My uncle put $2 at the bottom of the ramp and he said if I go down, you can keep it, cause $2 for me when I was little was heaps, I could get heaps of lollies," he says.



His determination has earned him the respect of his peers.



"He's probably our best here and he's probably our best one to represent New Zealand," says fellow scooter rider Tylah Maunder.



"Zion is a very good scooter rider. From a scale of one to ten I'd definitely say a ten. When he fails a trick he'll just get back up and he won't stop trying until he gets it," says Thor Larsen.



A proud Maraenui boy, his family are doing all they can to raise the funds needed to get him to compete in Australia in April.



"My family have been doing sausage sizzles raffle tickets. They got a Give a Little page on Facebook and the raffles are on Facebook and yeah that's all we've been doing. I wanna try and do well to make them proud as," explains Zion.



The ASA Scooter Championship will bring together the best scooter riders both pro and amateur from across Australia and New Zealand.