NZ Rugby teams up with Graeme Dingle Foundation

New Zealand Rugby NZR) has announced the appointment of the Graeme Dingle Foundation as the official charity for their organisation at Pomaria School in Henderson today.

Nicki Nicol, NZR Chief Information Officer, says the charity deserves to be recognised for the work they do to help address the many challenges children and teenagers face daily.

“The foundation’s mission is to help make New Zealand the best place in the world for children, young people, and their families. That’s hugely inspiring and aligns closely with our rugby values."

Nicol says NZR has an obligation to be a positive influence on youth around the country as rugby is New Zealand’s national sport.

“Building self-esteem, goal setting and finding a positive path are challenges many of our players of all ages can relate to.”

Graeme Dingle Foundation’s chief executive officer Jenny Stiles says being the charity of choice for NZR will raise awareness around the work they do in the community.

“Rugby is at the heart of so many of the communities we work in and we know our kids are going to love the opportunities this brings them. More than this, we believe this partnership will enable us to go deeper and wider with our work to help young Kiwis thrive and grow in their resilience and self-belief.”

The partnership is a three-year agreement and Nicol says representatives from the All Blacks and Black Ferns were involved in helping select the Graeme Dingle Foundation, helping ensure there was a genuine connection.