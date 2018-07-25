Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

NZ Rugby Sevens bring home gold

By Online News - Rereātea

An elated New Zealand Men's Sevens team touched down on home soil early this morning, following their victory at the recent Wolrd Cup event in San Francisco.

Reflecting on the team's final win against England, captain Tim Mikkelson says the team achieved what they had hoped, bringing home gold just like they did following the recent Commonwealth Games. 

"It's awesome.  After we won [the Commonwealth] games we knew we had one more job to do, and, I suppose, to set two goals like that is pretty high and achieve them is awesome."

He also says the team learned a lot from both tournaments and was stoked with the outcome.

"We worked hard during the world series.  We tried a lot of things.  It didn't always pay off but we just kept on learning as a group and it's just awesome to get the results."

Related stories: Rereātea - Midday News

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community