NZ Rugby 7s teams to celebrate success with community

Tauranga locals will get the opportunity to celebrate with the All Blacks Sevens and the Black Ferns squads on Friday.

Supporters will be able to get up close in person to celebrate the outstanding success both teams have achieved this year.

The men's and women's team returned home from the 2018 Commonwealth Games with gold medals. This was then followed by their success in San Francisco, which confirmed that both teams are the best in the world.

Tauranga is home to the contracted players who are now working hard to prepare for the 2020 Olympics.

Friday's event will be held at Gordon Spratt Reserve alongside the Bay of Plenty Secondary Schools Sevens, with Tauranga Deputy Mayor Kelvin Clout officially welcoming the teams to the Bay of Plenty city.