NZ Roller Black selection just the beginning for young Kauri Murray

19-year-old Kauri Murray is this year’s newest rookie to be named in the New Zealand Roller Blacks side that will compete in IWBF Asia-Oceania World Qualifying Championships. The NZ side will be looking to better their 6th placing from the 2013 Asia Oceania championships.

For newest Roller Black Kauri Murray, the ball has only just started rolling.

Murray says, 'I reckon like this is just the beginning of an international career.'

He is one of three NZ Juniors to be selected for the 12 man squad. Each player will receive 10 minutes of court time per game at the champs. As the youngest player with a lot more pressure to prove himself, Murray says he won't be wasting any precious time.

“The most experienced players are going to be up first so there's only three of us juniors going, so once we get that chance we'll be ready to take it and try and give it our best from there.”

From rowing, archery and rugby to name a few, Murray's background in sporting is extensive. His biggest motivation is normalising disability sports.

“My biggest goal is to try and change society's perceptions on disability sport especially in sport that involves wheelchairs. They think that the sport is for people in wheelchairs when in reality it's like we're coming in here with our sports chairs and basically it’s like putting on your sneakers before going on the court.”

It comes as no surprise then where he hopes to shoot next to next. He'll be putting on his best performance in front of international talent scouts at the games.

“Paralympics, is like the ultimate dream goal especially for us wheelchair basketball players.”

Murray and the team jet off to Beijing this Thursday for their first game against Thailand on October 23.