NZ place 10th at World Youth Water Polo Champs

At the FINA World Women's Youth Water Polo champs, the New Zealand Women's youth team have finished 10th place overall after sinking to Australia by six points this afternoon.

Australia got a head start in the first quarter, 4-1. However, defence lifted in the second quarter with both sides struggling to goal.

Eventually, Alice Williams came through for Australia, while Houghton scored her second goal for New Zealand, 5-2 half time.

Bernadette Doyle came back to narrow the margins. But no sooner did Australia extend their lead with two more goals.

Houghton scored her third goal but fouls continued to let them down allowing Australia to slip ahead. 9-4 quarter time.

Despite their attempts, New Zealand were no match for the Australians who continued to out muscle the hosts.

Final score: 11-5 to Australia.