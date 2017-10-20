NZ Mighty 11's seeking redemption over Australia

After losing in Australia earlier this year, the New Zealand Mighty 11's team are seeking redemption. They're part of the 500 plus contingent of riders set to compete at the North Island BMX championships in Whangarei this weekend.

New Zealand champion 11-year-old rider Lewis Atkinson says, "Oh it's extremely hard to get out of the gate up there on the start ramp and then yeah you've just gotta make it. You can't crash if you crash it hurts!"

Mighty 11 girl's captain Sacha Ernest says, "The teams looking strong I feel again. In Australia, it wasn't the best but now I think we've got a good team."

Dion Ernest is the executive officer of BMX New Zealand. He says that despite having only 2500 members, New Zealand has a good world standing.

"This year we got 3 world championship titles, a year prior to that I think we had 6 world championship titles so in the age groups we punch above our weight when you look at Australia with about 15-20 thousand members America with 90,0000 members we do very very well."

His daughter Sacha was only 7-years-old when she claimed her first world title.

Sacha Ernest says, "Yes I've been a world champ 3 times. One in Auckland in 2013 the next year in 2014 and then I was world champ last year in 2016."

Known as the "Mighty 11's, its the youngest national age group to compete in international team competition. And there's a long-standing rivalry between New Zealand and Australia with both the boys and girls teams going down in Australia in June.

Dion Ernest says, "Its always gonna be tough it is always gonna be tough the Aussies have got a pretty strong team, the kids here the Kiwis are pretty good as well. So its gonna come down to how they really sort it out on the track. If they're thinking positive I think we can do it."

Lewis Atkinson adds, "It's really good you know that you've got the whole country on your back and you gotta carry them to victory somehow.

Tomorrow will see who wins this grade at the North Island championships.