NZ medal-less, Fiji triumph at inaugural Hamilton 7's

The inaugural Hamilton Sevens was more of a success for New Zealand off the field than on, they lost to Australia in their last match, finishing fourth overall.

New Zealand lost the bronze final in the final moments of the match against Australia, a penalty kick was the defining moment in the match, for New Zealand to have to settle for fourth place, losing by just one point.

In the gold medal match, Fiji showed nerves, with South Africa scoring the first try in the final. However, in the second half, Fiji capitalised on South Africa’s yellow card and showed natural flare, proving why they’re the current Olympic Gold medallists, winning their first tournament of the year.

Fiji are the fourth overall winners of this series, with South Africa winning the first tournament in Dubai, New Zealand went on to win the second leg in Cape Town the following week in December, Australia winning in their own country in the Sydney leg of the men’s tournament, and Fiji winning the fourth leg, showing just how tough the competition is.

The next tournament will be held in Las Vegas next month.