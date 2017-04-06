NZ Māori womens make hockey final

The New Zealand Māori women's hockey team has sailed into the finals undefeated after a sudden death knockout against Hawkes Bay at the Festival of Hockey in Napier.

Tied one all with Hawke's Bay at fulltime saw the game head into a golden goal drop off in extra time, but with still no winner declared, it all came down to a final shootout.

The New Zealand Māori team taking the win 4 - 3 points which came as a relief to their captain Tamara Dudley, "It's a lot of pressure on us we're top seed so for them to come back at us like that and for our girls to pull through is awesome."

Katarina O'Callaghan putting the final nail in the coffin as she scored the crucial goal for her team during the shootout, "It's always really tough going into penalty shootouts especially at sudden death but I guess the main thing is just to stay nice and calm don't let it get to you and just put it in the goal," says O'Callaghan with a smile.

The women's team has remained undefeated throughout the entire Affiliates Tournament this year which is part of the Festival of Hockey in Hawke's Bay.

"We did work really hard to put the put the ball in the net in the end but we didn't make it easy for ourselves, credit to them [Hawke's Bay], they played awesome and we've had a hard three days and the legs were getting the best of us at the end of the day it was tough," says NZ Māori goalie Ngawhatu Huia.

They took out the top title at the inaugural festival in 2014 and hope to make it a second tomorrow in the finals.