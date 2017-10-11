NZ Māori prepare for comeback in NZ Residents clash

Newcastle Knights' Kalyn Ponga will sit out of this weekend's NZ Māori vs NZ Residents match to recover an injury, despite his recent naming in the NZ Māori team. Coach Ricky Henry says he's still looking forward to a fresh lineup of young talent that will take to the field this weekend.

Despite the loss of Kalyn Ponga an exciting lineup of fresh Māori talent will form this weekend's clash in Auckland.

Head Coach Ricky Henry says, "We've got a really solid squad, really enjoy that we've got a few boys from Ngā Hau e Whā tournament that was over in Australia last week so, the likes of Piki Rogers who captains our team as well."

This weekend will feature nine debutants including three under 20 players who wear the Māori jersey for the first time. Meanwhile four representatives from the recently completed NSW Ngā Hau E Whā tournament return, including Taku Simon, Patrick Herbert, Clayton Williams and Mitch Clark, as well as Central Queensland Capras Lock, Samson Graham.

Henry says the combination of young and experienced talent will give the side new flare and a platform to launch the up and coming, "Dean Kouka-Smith is a young guy that is coming through the Warriors System and is also part of the local league so he's done a really good job here in New Zealand this year."

The New Zealand Māori will be looking for a comeback in their match against New Zealand Residents after 30-10 loss in Huntly last year.

Henry says, "They got up on us last year and I thought they played really really well, a lot of those boys went on to play in NRL. So for us, it's an opportunity to represent our people, who we are and we will definitely play with pride and do our best to try and win there."

The New Zealand Māori vs New Zealand Residents match kicks off at 2.30pm this Saturday at Takanini's Bruce Pullman Park.

NZ Māori Ruby League lineup

Aussie Tuwhangai - Ngāti Maniapoto

Clayton Williams – Ngāti Maniapoto

Dean Kouka-Smith – Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi

Francis Leger – Ngāpuhi

Kalyn Ponga – Te Ati Haunui a Pāpārangi

Kouma Samson – Te Arawa, Te Rarawa

Manaia Osborne – Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Rangitihi

Mitch Clark – Tainui

Partrick Herbert – Tūhoe

Piki Rogers- Ngāpuhi, Tūhoe

Reece Joyce – Ngāpuhi

Roydon Gillett – Tainui, Hauraki

Samson Graham – Te Atiawa

Taku Simon – Tainui

Taylor Daniels – Te Atiawa

Teariki Peneha – Ngāti Raukawa

Trent Wallace – Ngāi Tahu, Ngāpuhi

Coach: Ricky Henry – Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahungunu

Assistant Coach: Neville Rogers – Ngāpuhi, Te Arawa