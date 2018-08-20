NZ Māori included in revamped NRL All Star weekend

NZ Māori All Stars will play against the Australian Indigenous All Stars ahead of the 2019 NRL season.

The All Stars weekend will see both a men's and women's game at Melbourne's AAMI Park to open the 2019 NRL season in February.

The All Stars game began in 2010 and was contested between the Indigenous All Stars and a World All Stars team, however the fixture was not held in 2018.

2019 will be the first time a Māori side will take part in the pre-season event.

Like the previous All Stars games the public will decide who plays in the two sides, with voting set to open in January.

NRL.com has identified four current NRL players who are eligible for both the Māori and indigenous sides, who will need to pledge an allegiance to one.

Two of those of players are cousins Josh Hoffman and Dane Gagai. Hoffman has previously played for the Kiwis, while Gagai is a Kangaroo and Queensland rep.

North Queensland's Javid Bowen and the Bulldog's Reimis Smith are the other two.

The Māori All Stars could see the likes of boom Newcastle youngster Kalyn Ponga and his Queensland teammate Valentine Holmes join Warriors players Isaac Luke, Adam Blair and Tohu Harris.

The indigenous side could have the likes Greg Inglis join forces with flyers Josh Addo-Carr, and James Roberts as well as Inglis' cousin, Rooster Latrell Mitchell.

NRL.com also expects Laurie Daley to remain as coach of the indigenous team, while it is yet to be announced who will coach the Māori All Star team.

The women's Māori team could see a number of Kiwi Ferns players involved. With the first Women's NRL season set to begin in the coming weeks the likes of Honey Hireme, Laura Mariu, and Rona Peters could see themselves in the line-up.

Tickets to the All Star weekend in Melbourne go on sale on Tuesday. Voting opens for two weeks in January.