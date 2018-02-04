Topic: Sevens

NZ late victory in Day One of World Sevens Series

By Rahia Timutimu
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

New Zealand nearly lost their final match of Day One at the World Sevens Series in Hamilton overnight, but a feisty Argentina side.

New Zealand scored first in the match, but a gusty come-back from the Pumas, who lead at half-time after scoring two consecutive tries, were leading in the final minutes of the match before New Zealand scored the final try in the last minute.

In their first match of Day two today, a strong England side proved strong against the men in black, scoring the first try of the match.

The All Blacks Sevens team replied with two quick tries of their own to lead at halftime, 12-7.

England returned to the match with flair, scoring first in the second half.

The side looked tough until England player Phil Burgess was sent off with a yellow card for tackling a player without the ball, giving NZ an advantage.

Playing with only six players proved costly for the white and red, and with an extra player than England, New Zealand made use of their faults, to score again before the full-time horn, winning 19-12.

