Teaching professor Derek Lardelli says the absence of a Māori Advisor to lead the New Zealand Commonwealth Games team is an issue that's being looked at.

Lardelli and members of his rōpū haka, Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti were part of the welcoming proceedings at last night's flag bearer announcement ceremony.

He says it's important for New Zealand's indigenous language to be heard at an international event such as this.