NZ Black Ferns begin campaign with a win over Canada

The Black Ferns have got off to a good start in their campaign of the international women's rugby series, defeating Canada 28-16 at Wellington's Westpac Stadium.

The Black Ferns wasted no time getting the game underway. A lineout five metres out from the try line in the first minutes made an easy try for Captain Fiao'o Faamausili to break off and score.

NZ was quick to capitalise on a turnover in Canada's 22 at the 20th minute. A superb grubber kick from Selica Winiata putting the team in the lead.

Flanker Sarah Goss proved Canada's biggest obstacle, but a loose ruck on her part allowed for Canada to find a clearing for Jacey Grusnick to dot down. With the score 14-8 at half-time.

Enter Kendra Cocksedge in the second half. The nifty halfback clocking up a double with a superb weave.

Canada wasn't going down without a fight taking the ball over time for Elisa Alarie to touch down in the corner.

The Black Ferns prepare to face Australia on June 13th in Christchurch.