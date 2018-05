The Baby Blacks have started their World Rugby U20s championship campaign with an emphatic 67-0 win over minnows Japan in Narbonne, France this morning.

New Zealand scored a total of 11 tries as their power and pace proved too much for a Japanese team that has recently returned to the top tier of the championship, after winning the second division last year.

New Zealand will play Wales in their next Pool A match on Monday morning (NZT) and then Australia the following Friday.