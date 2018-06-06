NZ basketball on par with Europe

The standard of basketball in New Zealand has dramatically improved in recent years.

Basketball NZ High Performance General Manager Leonard King says, "The level has definitely risen to that comparable to a number of nations in Europe, and I'd say we're pretty close to the Australians as well."

King singled out regions such as Canterbury, and North Harbour who have focused, not only on player development, but developing coaches as well.

He adds "there are certainly pockets around the country where there has been an investment in player development and it's really good to see it's paying dividends in this tournament."

Manawatū and Waikato are two such regions, and it should be then no surprise that teams from those four regions contested the two grand finals.

Both grand finals ended with decisive margins, Waitaha-Canterbury defeating Canterbury 104-77, and Waikato women's defeating Harbour 81-54.

Charlisse Leger-Walker, who has already represented the Tall Ferns led her Waikato side to the national title in an impressive display.

King says he wants to see more like Leger-Walker coming through the grades at these tournaments, "and hopefully one day representing New Zealand at Commonwealth Games, World Championships or an Olympic Games."

The first step for some of these players takes place this year with both the men's U18 and U19 World Championships, and the women's U18 all taking place between June and August.





