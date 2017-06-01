NSW defeat Queensland in Game 1 of the 2017 State-of-Origin league series

Queensland has been dealt a heavy hammering by New South Wales in Game 1 of Australia's State of Origin series, coming away with a 4-28 loss at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Many die hard Queensland fans were deflated today, with fears setting for the remainder of the series.

A fresh-faced and better than ever NSW team wasted no time in the first half. Prop Andrew Fifita busting through the lines for Cronulla Sharks teammate James Maloney to score the first goal in the 6th minute.

Stacked with a young line-up, Queensland felt the loss of their key players, namely Greg Inglis and Matt Scott out to knee injuries, scoring their first try in the 35th minute.

But it was James Tedesco and Fifita who stole the show for NSW setting up the tries and ending the half, 12-4.

Enter Tedesco and Fifita again in the second half, with two tries 12 minutes in. No sooner did Jarryd Hayne find an easy clearing to extend the lead.

Dane Gagai of Ngāti Pikiao and Corey Oates put in the yards to hold down the fort for Queensland. But it wasn't enough to deter the oncoming sea of blue.

With the reality of the Blues winning the series highly possible at this stage, Queenslanders are still keeping their faith in the form of Johnathan Thurston and a possible call up for Billy Slater.

The two states face off for Game 2 on July 21 at ANZ Stadium, Sydney.