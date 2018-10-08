NRL champ to help guide Kiwis to victory

Sydney Roosters championship forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is looking to bring his winning formula to the Kiwis this week, ahead of their test against Australia.

"I've had a certain mentality to keep me motivated. I'm always striving for more or to be better. It makes it easy when you have a crop or crew of boys you do it with and you want to work hard for each other. I'm lucky to do it at a special club like the Roosters."

Waerea-Hargreaves is still on a high after winning this year's NRL Premiership competition. It's the first time the Roosters have won an NRL premiership in five years, defeating Storm 21-6 in the grand final.

"The professionalism is at a high standard and it's what we do to drive that standard each day throughout the sessions and throughout the year," says Waerea-Hargreaves, "I'm grateful for not only what I've achieved but to be able to live it every day. I feel I'm still living that dream."

The 29-year-old has played 22 Tests for the Kiwis since making his debut against Tonga in 2009.

Waerea-Hargreaves wants to instill success in the Kiwis but is aware of what the Australians are capable of producing.

"They still have a quality side. They lose the likes of the three best players to ever play the game and someone steps into that role. People talk about opportunity, we've always got one, and it's about how we make the most of it," says Waerea-Hargreaves.