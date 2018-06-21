Northern Mystics secure consecutive win

The Northern Mystics have secured another consecutive win against current bridesmaids on the ANZ Championship table, the Southern Steel.

Their current success comes ten days after beating top of the table, Te Wānanga O Raukawa Pulse.

The Northern Mystics dominated the third quarter which led to their 62-57 win over the Steel.

Confidence is high in the Northern Mystics camp after their recent win over the Southern Steel.

"We thought about what the headlines could be if we lost this game. We had a great game last week and we want to prove that we're consistently going up so I'm super proud of that third quarter. We came out guns blazing. The fight was there today, and that's what I'm really happy about," says Anna Harrison, captain of the Northern Mystics.

The score board was a tug of war, with Maria Folau making a sizzling start for the Mystics in her first start of the season. In what is now becoming signature move, fellow shooter and Silver Fern, Bailey Mes, clinched another buzzer-beating goal right on half time.

The Steel tried to re-ignite to regain some traction in the third, but struggled with the pressure that defender Phoenix Karaka applied in the circle, while wing-attack Elisapeta fed the ball with precision into her goal circle.

"Defensively, we're really moving and trying to create that indecision on the pass. Attacking, it's keeping it short and not looking for those long bombs which we were definitely guilty of but we were able to get it back," says Harrison.

Mystics Captain, Anna Harrison is not resting on her laurels however, taking these wins as an opportunity to grow for the rest of the competition.

"Like I say, we've got to keep building on it and there's just no time in this competition to sit back and go, 'oh yeah, cool we're going really well'. We need to keep working on those things that we know that need to be better," she says.

Round 8 kicks off this week, with the Southern Steel taking on the Silvermoon Tactix.