North Shore claim second title at National Baseball Championships

North Shore City has defeated Howick-Pakuranga (HP) Hawks 2-1 in a tense final at the National Baseball Championships at Lloyd Elsmore Park, in Pakuranga, Auckland. It is the second time that the men from the ‘Shore’ have won the tournament.

Right from the start, both teams were looking to smash each other out of the park. One thing was certain, there would be a new winner after the defending champions Counties were eliminated.

The war might have been between both teams, but the duel of the match was between both the pitchers Andrew Marck of HP, and Ryota Okumoto of North Shore City.

North Shore got on the board when shortstop Joseph Kohlhase scored on an error, while Bradley Morris plated Okumoto on a fielder’s choice with Jack Fletcher out at second.

The Hawks struck back in the top of the 7th innings when HP outfielder Alex Hill scored after Okumoto walked Luke Hansen with the bases loaded.

With one more out needed at the top of the 9th, North Shore appeared to have the game wrapped with a chance for a catch, but a clash of Okumoto and Matt Thomas saw the ball drop to the ground. In the end, Okumoto managed to strike out Marck of HP to win the title.

Captain and Coach Daniel Tan was elated with the win, “It feels fantastic. These guys have worked hard all season and it’s been a hard grind, but we got there.”

There was definitely pressure there, but we’ve done a lot as a club to try and keep ourselves calm. So I just told everyone “Hey, still one out to get” and we got it.”

Commiserations on the other hand for HP captain Mathew Carter whose team fought hard to come back, “We thought we could fight back, and we did. We didn’t come up when the bases were loaded up twice, so hey, it happens.”