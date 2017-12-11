Nominations rise for 2017 Halberg Awards

The 55th Halberg Awards are set to be held on February 8, 2018, with six categories receiving 71 nominations from various sports.

The nominations were submitted by national sports organisations which represent 27 sports.

The nominations are passed on to the Halberg Awards voting academy to be judged and shortlisted.

The annual Halberg Awards were established as the main fundraising event for the Halberg Foundation.

The initiative was created by Sir Murray Halberg in 1963, to better the lives of physically disabled young New Zealanders by allowing them the chance to take part in sport and recreational activities.

Halberg has a team of advisers around Aotearoa who help physically disabled young people access sport and recreational opportunities.

Lisa Carrington, the 2016 Supreme Award winner, has been nominated alongside teammate Caitlin Ryan in the Team of the Year category.

This award has received 17 nominations from a range of 11 sports which include the Black Ferns, Black Sox, All Whites, Men’s Team Pursuit cycling team and Emirates Team New Zealand.

The Sportsman of the Year award received sixteen nominations from 12 different sports, with the woman’s category only securing half that amount.

Finalist for the Disabled Sportsperson, Sportsman, Sportswoman and Team of the Year categories are all eligible for the country’s highest award for sporting excellence, known as the Supreme Halberg Award. This award will be presented to the individual or team who have shown excellence in sport at the highest level.

Shelley McMeeken, Chief Executive of the Halberg Foundation says, “2017 was another year for New Zealand of outstanding sporting success on the international stage. We look forward to celebrating these in February.

"The awards coincide with the Halberg Foundation's 55th anniversary and will be a wonderful night to recognise the vision of our founder Sir Murray Halberg, that all New Zealanders have the opportunity to experience the many health, fitness and well-being benefits of being included in sport,"