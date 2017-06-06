Noeline Taurua's merits recognised by Australian Netball Legend

Former Australian netball captain Liz Ellis says if Noeline Taurua's team the Sunshine Coast Lightning win the Grand-Final she would be regarded in Australia as one of their most legendary coaches. The Sunshine Coast side defeated the Melbourne Vixens in their major semi-final to host next week's final match.

Ms Ellis told Te Kāea via skype, "I think that Noeline Taurua is hugely influential now in terms of the Diamonds because she's got these players and she's teaching them all these sorts of things. They've had a pretty good look at what a Kiwi coach can do, so I think she's going to end up being really valuable on this side of the ditch for us."



Today its business as usual for the team from the Sunshine Coast who held a media training session and Taurua is not taking chances on resting the team ahead of next week's final match at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Taurua says, "We've had the excitement and it's pretty cool, but we're also working towards that last game and if we can take that, that will be awesome."



Despite Ellis initially tipping the Vixens to win the major semi-final, they did put the foot down in the third quarter and jumped out to a five-goal buffer. Taurua says that's one area in the game she's wanting her team to improve on.

"Yeah, just trying to use these two next weeks to consolidate about it and to look at other things that we could possibly do as an element of surprise."

The Vixens will match up against the NSW Giants after they defeated Collingwood Magpies. Ellis, who commentated the match says final-series brings out the best in the athletes.

"The crowd was unbelievable and anyone I know who is sitting in that crowd, they reckon it was one of the most unbelievable crowds they've ever seen in a netball match. They're even crazier than those crazy fans in Invercargill. So it was a game that had everything, " Ellis says.

The match decider between the Vixens and Giants is this Saturday.