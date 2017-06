Māori Coach Noeline Taurua has led her team the Sunshine Coast Lightning to a grand final victory in Australia's Suncorp Super Netball Series.

The Gold Coast franchise managed a 65-48 win over the Sydney-based Giants.

The Giants were no match for the Lightning side stacked with internationals who quickly took the lead.

Former Silver Fern Laura Langman stealing four intercepts and shooting duo Caitlin Bassett and Stephanie Wood shooting over 90% of their goals.