Noelene Taurua remains committed to Lightning until end of 2019

In an interview with Māori Television, former Silver Fern player Noelene Taurua, coach of Sunshine Coast Lightning netball team reiterates her commitment to the team until the end 2019. However, it doesn't rule out a future as the next Silver Ferns coach that she is poised to take on in the new year.

Speaking on Kawekōrero today she says, "I'm really committed to Sunshine Coast Lightning to the end of 2019, I'm looking forward to, one, finish this season off knowing that there's definitely guaranteed one more week, but a possible two weeks on the line and looking forward to being able to push that through."

"Thanks to everybody who are supporting Lightning not only on this side of the ditch but also in the home country of New Zealand, we take pride in what we do here and its awesome that others are supporting us from afar and obviously me being a Kiwi or New Zealander it's good to know there is home support."