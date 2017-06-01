Noelene Taurua guides Sunshine Coast lightning to semi-finals in their debut year

After her success last year with New Zealand's Southern Steel team in the ANZ Championships, Noeline Taurua has repeated her semi-final luck in Australia's new Super Netball series with Sunshine Coast Lightning, steamrolling their way to the semi-finals in their debut year. The No.2 team will face top of ladder team, Melbourne Vixens, for a one-way ticket to the finals.

It was this 1 goal victory against Giants Netball that secured their placing in the semi-finals.

Sunshine Coast Lightning Coach, Noeline Taurua says, "Our big thing heading into this game is about what we can do and respecting the opposition but working hard, working tough and being mentally present."

But Noeline says the team still have a few flaws to work on as they take on their biggest rivals this season.

Taurua says, "There's still lapses that we have mentally."

Noeline says despite the adjustment to Australia's physical style of play, it didn't take long for the team to make their mark with the diversity of talent in the form of Laura Langman, veteran goal shooters Caitlin Bassett and Geva Mentor and defender Erana Mikaere.

Taurua says, "Right from the beginning noting the players that we're able to secure as a club, definitely looking for a top four position but sorta knew that we had the capability of definitely being in the top 3 so it's no surprise I think to us but you know you gotta work hard to really put it together."

New franchises, Collingwood Magpies and Giants Netball also made the top four, alongside the Vixens. A telling sign, Noeline says that netball is growing.

Taurua says, "I think it's a really interesting point in itself and probably and probably a big discussion for not only Netball Australia but the established clubs, when you look at netball in the past not only are they've been the only teams and has a monopoly I suppose over these young developing players, whereas now there is a bit of competition."

