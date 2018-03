Youngsters of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei are benefiting from the teachings of Emirates Team New Zealand.

Recently, members of the team were welcomed onto Ōrākei Marae where they spoke and inspired the next generation of sailors.

More than 120 children go through Learn to Sail programmes on the Waitematā.

These youths were given the opportunity thanks to Emirates Team New Zealand and the Royal Akarana Yacht Club.