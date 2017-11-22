Ngāti Whātua consider their options regarding 36th America's Cup

Ngāti Whātua ki Orākei iwi spokesperson, Ngarimu Blair told Te Kāea that their still considering they're final position regarding the 36th America's Cup.

Ngarimu Blair says, "We are still considering our final position based on what little information has been made available however we would prefer an option that left a great legacy, while also protecting the Waitemata for future generations.”

Tomorrow the governing body from the Auckland council including the mayor, Phil Goff will meet with Heart of the City about the America's Cup proposal for Auckland's Waterfront and how will mana whenua also play a part in this development.

“On balance right now that looks like the options that would hasten the exit of the port from the central wharves and downtown Auckland with the space returning to the public much earlier than 30 years.”

It will also involve the relocation of the Port's cars and issues around the Cruise industry of which local iwi have a concern with all proposals that significantly extend into the Waitemata harbor.

Panuku Development spokesperson Joanne Perry, who works with local government says, "Panuku Development Auckland, the city’s regeneration agency, is committed to delivering positive outcomes for Māori across our work programmes. Central to this is ensuring we engage with mana whenua on all our priority developments including the America’s Cup projects that Panuku has the mandate to lead."