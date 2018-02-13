Ngāti Porou world tennis champion passes

Likened to the Māori Federer by his peers, Ngāti Porou tennis world champion Matemauroa Mose Harvey who passed away aged 82-years is being mourned by the Māori tennis community. Aotearoa Māori tennis kaumatua and schoolmate Sir Tāmati Reedy says Harvey will always be remembered for his tennis prowess.

Sir Tāmati Reedy is mourning the loss of schoolmate and relation Matemauroa Mose Harvey who passed away on Sunday, a man well-known for living life playing the sport he loved most.

"He'll be remembered for his tennis prowess” says Sir Tāmati Reedy.

“He was a champion at that game right from the very years that he learnt the game on the tennis courts at Ruatōrea. And with the guidance of our mōrehu pakeke at that time, the great Sir Apirana Ngata who kept an eye on the likes of young talent like Mose."

As a young schoolboy, Harvey spent much of his life perfecting his craft on the tennis court. His list of accolades include six New Zealand senior titles, as well as a number of Australian titles in singles and doubles.

"Some would refer to him as fitness mad” says Sir Tāmati.

“He was always jogging and running and even in his later years when I saw him back up in Auckland he would be jogging for his tennis match."

It was this passion for the sport that would eventually see Harvey crowned world champion in 2008 at the ITF World Super Seniors Tennis Champs in Christchurch. The first New Zealander to win the title.

Sir Tāmati Reedy says "He had that attitude that if he wanted to achieve something he'd just go for it all the way.”

Harvey is survived by daughter Rita and his many mokopuna.