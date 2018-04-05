Ngāti Porou swimmers dive into Comm Games

In just under two hours, Ngāti Porou swimmers Bronagh Ryan and Corey Main will take to the water in the first round of the swimming heats at the Optus Aquatic Centre.

Rereātea was lucky enough to speak to the pair who both emphasised how significant it is for them to be representing their iwi.

They're two of our young, fresh-faced Māori swimmers, and it's the first international meet for Ryan who will compete in the 50m breaststroke and medley events.

Ryan set an open record at last year's National Short Course Championships and hopes to replicate that success at an international level.

Corey Main just missed out on a bronze medal in his speciality 200m backstroke race in Glasgow in 2014 but says he's ready to make amends.

Both say that their Māori heritage has contributed to their success. It's crunch time, and the proud Māori duo is ready to take the plunge.