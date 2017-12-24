Ngāti Porou swimmer to represent NZ at Commonwealth Games

Ngāti Porou swimmer Brounagh Ryan has been selected to represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games next year. Ryan is one of three Māori heading to the Gold Coast but believes this number could be more.

Ryan is one of three Māori heading to the Gold Coast but believes this number could be more.

“It's predominantly a very white sport across the world and I like to bring a bit of flavour to it,” says Ryan

Ryan has been victorious in the past winning three gold medals at the Oceania Swimming Champs In Fiji last year. She says her Ngāti Porou heritage contributes to her success.

“For me Ngāti Porou, when I look at my family I think of strong people. People who have faced a lot of adversity come through and achieved a lot of things.”

Her coach Neville Sutton says Bronagh is part of a team where there is some real depth of experience which will be invaluable.

“We've tried some new things and we will continue doing that. I think this would just give her that drive now to really push yourself,” says Sutton.

“You can't really cheat your way there you really have to put the work and that's what I really love.” Says Ryan.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games are in April next year. New Zealand will have around 250 athletes at the games, competing in all 17 sports on the programme.